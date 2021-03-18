Previous Story
Juveniles blamed for strong-armed robbery in W’burg
Posted On 18 Mar 2021
Williamsburg police plan to file charges against three juveniles and possibly one adult in connection with a strong-armed robbery late Friday evening.
The robbery happened on Mackey Avenue when the robbers allegedly stole a couple of cell phones and one wallet that ended up not having any cash inside, said Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird.
The robbers used a BB pistol in the commission of the crime. No one was injured, Bird said.
Williamsburg Police Officer Steven Hill is investigating the case.
So far no arrests have been made.