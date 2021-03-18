Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Juveniles blamed for strong-armed robbery in W’burg

Posted On 18 Mar 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , ,

Williamsburg police plan to file charges against three juveniles and possibly one adult in connection with a strong-armed robbery late Friday evening.

The robbery happened on Mackey Avenue when the robbers allegedly stole a couple of cell phones and one wallet that ended up not having any cash inside, said Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird.

The robbers used a BB pistol in the commission of the crime. No one was injured, Bird said.

Williamsburg Police Officer Steven Hill is investigating the case.

So far no arrests have been made.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Australian man causing disturbance, accused of stealing gun

Posted On 17 Mar 2021
, By
0

Update: Missing woman located

Posted On 15 Mar 2021
, By
0

Williamsburg police getting body cameras

Posted On 10 Mar 2021
, By
0

Stopped by the police? Here’s what you should do, not do

Posted On 04 Mar 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal