Juveniles blamed for strong-armed robbery in W’burg











Williamsburg police plan to file charges against three juveniles and possibly one adult in connection with a strong-armed robbery late Friday evening.

The robbery happened on Mackey Avenue when the robbers allegedly stole a couple of cell phones and one wallet that ended up not having any cash inside, said Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird.

The robbers used a BB pistol in the commission of the crime. No one was injured, Bird said.

Williamsburg Police Officer Steven Hill is investigating the case.

So far no arrests have been made.