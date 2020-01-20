Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
BREAKING NEWS

Juvenile leads W’burg police in vehicle pursuit in stolen car

A juvenile lead Williamsburg police on a chase in a stolen vehicle Sunday afternoon before the pursuit ended in Jellico.

About 4:14 p.m. Williamsburg police attempted to locate a stolen orange Chevy Spark that reportedly had a missing juvenile inside, according to a Williamsburg Police Department release.

Lt. Brandon White spotted the vehicle traveling west on Highway 92 before it turned onto I-75 at Exit 11 heading south. White attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled and a pursuit was initiated, the release stated.

The pursuit continued down I-75 to Jellico, Tennessee, where Jellico Police Department patrol cars disabled the suspect vehicle.

The juvenile driver was taken into custody without incident, the release noted.

Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird said that the vehicle had been reported stolen from South Carolina, and there were police cars in Tennessee damaged during the chase.

The juvenile is facing charges in Tennessee, but Bird said he isn’t sure what those charges are.

Officers assisting with the investigation included: WPD Detective David Rowe, K-9 Officer Elijah Hunter, Officer Trevor Teague, Kentucky State Police Trooper Donnie Jones, Whitley County Sheriff’ Sgt. Jonas Saunders and Deputy Chad Foley.

