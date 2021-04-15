









Justine Alsip Young, “Granny”, of Corbin, Ky, entered her Heavenly home Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Baptist Health Corbin. Born March 24, 1938, Justine was 83 years and 17 days old. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Norma Morgan Alsip; and her beloved sister, Imogene Alsip White (Bradley). She was faithful member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, since becoming a Christian.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Homer Ray Young; three daughters, Sherry Hensley (Dale), Katrina Davis (Rick), and LaDonna Dopel (John); eight grandkids, Amanda Davis (Steve), Kassandra Mosko (Ethan), Nathaniel Davis (Keisha), Zachary Davis, Amber Coffey (JB), Jadon Adkins (Tanner), Johnna Crusenberry (Jordan), and Landon Dopel; two close nephews, Zendal White and Stacy White (Shirley); 10 great-grandchildren and three expected great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Rebecca Faye Delaney of Dayton, Oh; brother-in-law, John Young of Corbin, Ky; several nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She enjoyed singing, cooking, quilting, baking cakes, and being surrounded by family. She will be missed dearly.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 16, at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Temple in Corbin with Rev. Donald Farmer, Rev. Stacy White and Rev. Jeff Ellis officiating. She will be laid to rest on her 61st Anniversary at Moore Cemetery in Corbin.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 15, from 6:00 p.m to 9:00 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Temple.

O’Neil-Lawson Funeral Home will be following the guidelines the Governor’s Office has set for COVID-19, for attendance (of 50% building capacity), Social Distancing, and proper Face Coverings to be worn at these services.

Condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.oneilfh.com

O’Neil-Lawson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.