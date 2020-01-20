Justin Haddix out as head coach of Corbin Redhounds football, taking over program at Boyle County
In a late breaking story Sunday evening, Justin Haddix has officially announced his resignation as head coach of the Corbin Redhounds football program after six years on the job.
There had been some speculation recently that Haddix was possibly seeking to further his coaching career in Boyle County. That now appears to be the case, with reports circulating on social media Sunday night saying the former star Breathitt County and Western Kentucky University quarterback will indeed be taking the helm of the Rebels football program beginning with the upcoming 2020 season. Those reports have since been confirmed by Haddix himself who updated his personal Facebook page with a graphic announcing him as the new head coach at Boyle, also including the hashtag “#IAmARebel.”
Coach Haddix responded to a request for comment with, “It is very tough to leave Corbin. This is a great community with great kids, but I am excited about getting to work at Boyle County.” He said the decision to leave Corbin was totally his own, and he just felt like the time was right to make a move.
Corbin High School Athletic Director Andrew Roark said of the situation, “We want to wish Justin nothing but the best. We thank him for the time and effort that he gave to Corbin football, and we appreciate him and his family for being a part of Redhound Nation. We wish them all the best in their future together.”
Haddix will leave CHS after leading the football Hounds to six straight winning seasons, including back-to-back appearances in the Class 3A state championship game in 2017 and 2018. The 13-2 2017 campaign ended with a 40-21 loss to Boyle County in the state championship tournament finals. The 2018 team also went 13-2, falling by one point to Louisville Central in the 3A title game, 20-19.
Haddix’s Hounds compiled an overall record of 64 wins and 18 losses during his tenure. Their poorest showing was a 6-5 2019 season that ended with a 63-49 loss to Wayne County in the second round of the state championship playoffs. This was the first time that a Haddix-led Corbin team hadn’t reached at least the regional finals since he took over in 2014. 2019 was also the program’s first-ever season competing in the Class 4A ranks.
Meanwhile, the Boyle County Rebels went 14-1 this past fall, losing by one point to Johnson Central in the 4A state championship game, 21-20.
With Haddix now on the way out, the obvious question is, “Who will take over form here?” The News Journal will provide more information on those developments as they take place in the days and weeks ahead. Additional details pertaining to Coach Haddix’s resignation will also be provided as they become available.
For more, be sure to pick up our next print edition, available this Wednesday, January 22.