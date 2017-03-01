Jury rules in favor of hospital, doctor in malpractice case
By Mark White
An 11-day medical malpractice trial, which was the longest trial in Whitley County in the past 25 years, ended Monday afternoon with a 12-person jury unanimously agreeing that the doctor and hospital did nothing wrong. The lawsuit had sought up to $50,203,951 in damages.A conservator and guardian for Kali Crusenberry filed suit on Oct. 24, 2014, against Baptist Healthcare Systems Inc., doing business as Baptist Health Corbin, and Apogee Medical Group, Kentucky PSC and Dr. Subhose Bathina.Mark White
