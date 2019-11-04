









Junior William Henry Hibbard, age 76, of Corbin, passed away peacefully in his sleep, on Saturday morning, November 2, 2019.

One of the area’s best known citizens, Junior was a knowledgeable historian of the local community and expert quartermaster. He was baptized and long time member of Lynn Camp Baptist Church, and he enjoyed attending any church service or singing.

Junior was preceded in death by his parents, William Henry Hibbard and Priscilla Smith Hibbard Wells; sister, Margie Durham; brother, Franky Hibbard; and by a brother-in-law, Arrie Sizemore.

He is survived by his sisters, Carol Hopkins (Charlie), Martha Sizemore, and Brooke Durham; brothers, Carly Hibbard, Roy Hibbard (Tracy), Delmer Wells (Debbie), and Bobby Wells (Retha); and by several nieces, nephews and by many friends.

Funeral service for Junior will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, November 6, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will also be on Wednesday from 11am until 1pm at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfunerahome.com

Those attending either the visitation or funeral are asked to bring quarters to donate to a local charity in Junior’s memory.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.