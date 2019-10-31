Junior Redhound Theatre presenting, ‘Violet Frankenstein Makes a Friend’











Corbin Middle School’s Junior Redhound Theatre will open its season Nov. 7 with an original production based on Mary Shelley’s classic novel, “Frankenstein.”

Instead of a mad scientist whose experiment goes horribly wrong, Zac Pensol’s play, “Violet Frankenstein Makes a Friend,” centers around a lonely middle school girl who, literally, makes a friend. She then enters her creation in the school science fair.

“It has some funny scene, but it also has a good message for everyone about making friends and being a good friend,” said Junior Redhound Theatre Director Brandise Grimes.

This is one of two productions for Junior Redhound Theatre

“We like to do original productions in the fall play, because in the spring we do the big musicals that everyone is familiar with,” Grimes said.

In addition to being different for the audience, Grimes said original productions are different for her students.

“The students haven’t seen a movie or other performance so they don’t have anything to base their characters on. They can feel free to put their own ideas into it,” Grimes said.

One thing that makes this production unique is that it uses an implied set. With the exception of hand props, chairs, and a bed, the performance occurs with no scenery.

“It works for this type of play because the setting is in school and inside a house,” Grimes explained.

Performances of, “Violet Frankenstein Makes a Friend” will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 7-9 at the Corbin Middle School gymnasium.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children, and may be purchased at the door.

Proceeds go to help fund future performances.

More information is available on Corbin Junior Redhound Theatre’s Facebook page.