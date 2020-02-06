Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Junie Mildred Peters

Posted On 06 Feb 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag:

Junie Mildred Peters, 89, of Corbin, returned to her heavenly home on Monday, February 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Peters.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, February 8, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Billy Evans officiating. Burial will follow at Locust Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 P.M–8 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal