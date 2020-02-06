









Junie Mildred Peters, 89, of Corbin, returned to her heavenly home on Monday, February 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Peters.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, February 8, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Billy Evans officiating. Burial will follow at Locust Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 P.M–8 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.