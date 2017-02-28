By Teresa Brooks

June Salmons, 84, of Madison Street, Corbin, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2017 at the home of her daughter.

She was born on June 13, 1932 in Corbin, to the late Charlie Hoskins and Maggie (Bryant) Hoskins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Matt Salmons Jr. and a sister, Mary Rose Barnes.

She was a member of Frankfort Missionary Baptist Church and enjoyed serving God, spending time with her family and cooking.

She is survived by a son, Ted Salmons of Corbin; daughter, Teresa Skeens and husband Bill of Williamsburg; four grandchildren, Andy Salmons, Ariel Salmons (Joe Allen), Jessica Skeens and Eric Salmons (Paige); great-grandson, Bo Salmons; sister, Louise DeVore (Melvin) of Louisville; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Thursday, February 23, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Hodge officiating.

She was laid to rest in the Pine Hill Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.