June opening planned for splash pad











The request for proposals seeking a contractor for the Corbin splash pad have been released with the goal of having the project completed in June.

At the regular monthly meeting of the Corbin Tourism Commission Tuesday, Director Maggy Kriebel announced that the specifications for the project to be constructed at the site of the former Economy Inn on South Main Street have been released.

The bidding will close on Feb. 7, after which officials will review the submitted bids.

Kriebel said the construction, which will include installing the necessary plumbing, pouring the concrete slab, building the required bathroom facilities, fencing, landscaping and asphalt work, is estimated at $650,000.

“The building for the bathrooms is the most expensive part of the project,” Kriebel sai, noting that is estimated at $350,000.

Plans call for the building to be similar in style to the Corbin depot building on Depot Street, as the splash pad has a train theme.

A railroad track will be painted on the concrete. At various places along the track will be water features from simple spray to waterspouts, and water webs.

In addition, equipment, such as the runaway train and railroad crossing sign, would spray water. Completing the water would be the custom spill buckets designed to resemble KFC chicken buckets.

Kriebel said a fence between four and five feet in height will surround the splashpad area.

“It will be modeled after the fencing surrounding Sanders Park,” Kriebel said.

The parking area will have nine spaces.

In other business Tuesday:

Kriebel announced that 12 local restaurants have signed up to participate in the second annual “Finger Lickin’ Chicken Week, which begins Monday and continues through Jan. 25.

Each participating restaurant has developed an original chicken dish that is available to customers for $5.

Participating restaurants include: Shep’s Place, The Depot on Main, Caboose Sports Tavern, Seasons, Si Senor, Travis’ Café, Austin City Saloon, Wrigley Taproom and Eatery, Bubby’s BBQ, Heavenly Pizza, Santa Fe, and Old Town Grill.

More information is available on the Corbin Tourism Facebook page.