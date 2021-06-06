June is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month











Consider these facts in light of June being Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

More than five million Americans and 75,000 Kentuckians are living with Alzheimer’s. Studies show that one in three seniors will die of Alzheimer’s or another dementia, which is more deaths that breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

There are 16 million Americans providing care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias.

These were some of the statistics that Molly Hogan, a manager for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, discussed during a May 26 presentation to the Corbin Kiwanis Club.

Alzheimer’s is a type of dementia that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior. Symptoms usually develop slowly and get worse over time, becoming severe enough to interfere with daily tasks.

Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia, a general term for memory loss and other cognitive abilities serious enough to interfere with daily life.

On Oct. 2, the Corbin Kiwanis Club will help host the Southeast Kentucky Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Corbin. It is only one of two official Walk to End Alzheimer’s events east of I-75 in Kentucky.

Shortly before the Kiwanis Club meeting on May 26, Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus signed a proclamation declaring Oct. 2, 2021, as Walk to End Alzheimer’s Day in the City of Corbin.

“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest fundraising event for Alzheimer’s research. There are 600 of these events all over the world and we get to be a part of one of them here in Corbin,” Hogan noted.

“All of the money that is raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and all of our fundraising efforts goes directly back into research, care and support. The Alzheimer’s Association offers free programs and support groups for those living with Alzheimer’s and their loved ones. When people talk about where does the money go, it goes back into serving the communities.”

The goal of this year’s walk is to raise $35,000, and about $8,150 has already been raised primarily due to sponsors.

There is no cost to register a team.

“There is frankly no expectation of you to fundraise. We just want you to help raise awareness. Of course, we would love for you to fundraise and help us reach that goal of $35,000,” Hogan said.

The goal is to have 30 teams and 150 participants for this year’s walk, and 13 teams with 29 participants have already pre-registered.

Participants, who raise $100 or more, will receive a free walk T-shirt, which has the sponsors listed on the back.

Southeast Kentucky Walk Chair Paul Matney said that he is encouraging people to go ahead and register for the walk, and to go ahead and register a team.

“To me it is great to have an official Walk to End Alzheimer’s here,” Matney added.

There will be both a one-mile and a two-mile course that participants can walk, and tentative plans are to start the walk at Sander’s Park and end it at NIBROC Park.

To register or donate for the walk visit https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2021/KY-GreaterKentuckyandSouthernIndiana?pg=entry&fr_id=14490, and click on the link to register or donate.

For more information about the Southeast Kentucky Walk to End Alzheimer’s, log onto the group’s Facebook page.