











June Elizabeth Lamb, 79, of Newcomb, TN passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, TN.

She was born April 22, 1939 in Miami, Florida.

June was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin William Lamb, Sr.; father, Carl Dexter Baker; mother, Grace Griffith Baker; brothers, Carl Baker, Carlton Baker, Jr., Ralph Baker,

She is survived by a son, Ervin William Lamb, Jr. and wife Debra; daughters, Cathy Stevens and husband John; Deborah Bruseau and husband James; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and a great-great grandchild; a brother, Ronnie Baker; sisters, Rose, Mary, Norma Jean, Shirley, Barbara and Cookie; and a host of friends and family to mourn her passing.

The memorial service was held Friday, March 1, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lester Cox officiating.

June’s wishes were to be cremated.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.