July 16 Clint Black show added at The Corbin Arena











Country music superstar Clint Black will be performing at The Corbin Arena this summer.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for the July 16 concert, according to ticketmaster.com.

Black has over 20 number one singles under his belt, and his hit-filled lie shows have the feel of a greatest hits tour.

Unlike some artists, he has spent the bulk of his career singing songs that he has written.

Clint Patrick Black was born in New Jersey but raised in the Houston suburb of Katy, Texas. He grew up playing music with his family, and by his teens he had serious chops on both the guitar and the harmonica.

Black cut his teeth as a singer performing with his brothers in a family band, and he eventually dropped out of high school to play music full-time.

He spent the bulk of the ’80s working odd jobs while moonlighting as a country performer, and in 1989 he got his big break when RCA signed him and released his debut album “Killin’ Time.”

The record spawned five consecutive country number one songs, making him a star overnight and earning him several Academy of Country Music Awards including Album of the Year and Top Male Vocalist.

His chart run continued in the ‘90s with a string of Top 10 albums and chart-topping hits like “A Good Run of Bad Luck” and “Nothin’ But the Taillights.”

Black parted ways with RCA in the early ’00s and took a few years off to start a family, and in 2004 he returned with his eighth album “Spend My Time,” which he released on his own label Equity Music Group.

Fellow country music icon Trace Adkins is also slated to perform at The Corbin Arena this summer on June 4.