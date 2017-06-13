By Teresa Brooks

Julia Myrtle Rhinehart, 89, of Briar Creek Road, Williamsburg, departed this life on Sunday, June 11, 2017 at her home.

She was born on August 13, 1927 in Williamsburg, to the late Grant Rhinehart and Myrtle (Pratt) Rhinehart.

She was preceded in death by two sons, David Lee Rhinehart and Danny Carlos Rhinehart and a daughter, Anna Letha Rhinehart.

She is survived by her brother, Charlie Rhinehart and wife Myrtle of Corbin; two sons, Billy Joe Rhinehart and wife Laura of Clearfield, TN and Barney Paul Rhinehart of Williamsburg; daughter, Shirley Jean Coston and husband Donald of Corbin; sixteen grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; several beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be after 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Meadors officiating.

She will be laid to rest in the Hill Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.