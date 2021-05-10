









Julia Beth (Greene) Arnold, 61, of Corbin, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Baptist Health Corbin. She is survived by her husband, Raymond L. Arnold.

Visitation will be after 6PM on Tuesday, May 11 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home where her funeral will be held at 2PM Wednesday, May 12 with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating. Burial will follow at the Poynter’s Chapel Cemetery in Laurel County. Messages may be sent to the Arnold family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.