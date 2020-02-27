









Julia Anne Dean, age 70, of Black Diamond Road, Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Baptist Health in Corbin. She was born on May 11, 1949 in Valparaiso, Indiana to the late Walter and Annie (Madison) Heavilin. She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Carol Smith, Jeannie Vanuam and Kathy Hall, and a brother, John Heavilin.

She is survived by four children, Evon Dean of Corbin, Donna Dean of Corbin, Bobbie Hayes of Williamsburg and Jake Vanover of Corbin; nine grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Gaines of Springhill, Florida; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

There will be a memorial dinner for the family of Julia Dean at the Santa Fe Mexican Restaurant in Corbin at 7:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 7.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.