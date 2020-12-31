









Judy Ann Jones, age 65, of Highway 1804, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the Jellico Medical Center in Jellico, Tennessee.

Judy was born on September 19, 1955 in Jellico, Tennessee, to the late Cye and Mary (Baker) Jones. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Jerry and Carl Roy Jones, and a nephew, Neal Jones. Judy was a former educator of the Whitley County School System and a member of Clearfork Baptist Church.

She is survived by two sisters, Bessie Lawson and Joyce Lawson and husband Jerry Paul, all of Williamsburg; two brothers, Clayton Jones and J.D. Jones and wife JoAnne, all of Williamsburg; aunts, Josie Maxey of Corbin and Susie McHargue of Independence, Kentucky; five nieces, Cindy Daniels, Teresa Wilson, Shannon Jones, Judy Anderson and Mary Haddix; eight nephews, Jeff Jones, Steve Lawson, Donnie Jones, Mike Jones, Paul Lawson, Marty Lawson, Jerry Jones Jr. and Jason Jones; special friends, Jenny Dirrim and Ray Leach; and a host of other friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 2, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tyler Jones officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Clearfork Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.