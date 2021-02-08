









Judy Amsberry, age 53, of Gray, KY, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Baptist Health Corbin. She was born February 26, 1967 in Jellico, TN to Carl Brummett and the late Relda Sue Douglas Brummett. Along with her mother, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Ashley Amsberry.

She is survived by her husband, Steven Amsberry of Gray, KY; three children, Dennis Nelson of Corbin, KY, Ronnie Eugene Vanderpool of Corbin, KY, and Barbara Vanderpool of Corbin, KY; two step-children, Jessica Novain of Broomville, CO, and Christopher Amsberry of Gray, KY; nine grandchildren; father, Carl Brummett of Williamsburg, KY; two brothers, Emanuel Brummett (Patricia) of Williamsburg, KY and Steve Brummett of Williamsburg, KY; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, February 9, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Dallas Redden officiating. Interment will be in Highland Park Cemetery Davis Addition.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM until the funeral hour Tuesday, February 9, at Ellison Funeral Home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.