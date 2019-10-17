









Judy A. Mills, 73, of Gray, KY, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation in Corbin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Mills.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-9:00 pm on Thursday, October 16 at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 18 at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Kenny Johnson, Rev. Claude Medlin, and Mike Goforth officiating. Burial will be in the Gray Cemetery.