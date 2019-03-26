











Judith Lynn Alsip Harris, 78, of Corbin, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, with her family by her side.

Born July 27, 1940, Judith was the daughter of the late Steely and Otis Alsip.

Judith was a faithful member of the Brummett Church of Christ. She was an avid seamstress, and everyone enjoyed her cooking.

In addition to her parents, Judith was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Wayne Harris; her grandson, Derek Harris; and three brothers: Jimmy Ned Alsip, Johnny Fred Alsip, and Jerry Lee Alsip.

Survivors include her daughter Vicki (Marvin) Hammons; son, Dewey (Debbie) Harris; grandchildren, Jessica (Eric) Angel, Victoria (Michael) Hacker, and Dusty Harris; great-grandchildren, Erica and Isaiah Angel, Lenox Hacker, and Hayden Harris; sisters, Joann Rogers, Janice Bell, Jackie (Dale) Vannoy, and Jane Wilder; several nieces and nephews; and numerous friends, all to mourn her passing.

Funeral services were held Monday, March 25, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Frank Vanzant officiating.

Burial followed in Corinth Cemetery with grandsons and nephews serving as pallbearers.

