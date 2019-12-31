Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Judicial Center, old Courthouse closed until Jan. 2 for New Year’s Day

Posted On 31 Dec 2019
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

If you want to renew your car tags or pay a speeding ticket, you are going to be out of luck until Thursday, Jan. 2, in Whitley County.

Offices in both the old Whitley County Courthouse and the Whitley County Judicial Center will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 31, and Wednesday, Jan. 1, in observance of the New Year.

Offices at both Corbin and Williamsburg city halls will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day.

Corbin residents with Wednesday garbage pick-up will have their trash picked up on Thursday, Jan. 2, and are asked to have their garbage curbside by 7 a.m.

The Williamsburg Sanitation Department will run on its regular schedule on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

15th Annual WPD Shop with a Cop helps 150 children

Posted On 24 Dec 2019
, By
0

Whitley County Courthouse, Judicial Center closed until Thursday, Dec. 26

Posted On 20 Dec 2019
, By
0

You’re invited to Dec. 17 retirement party for Kay Schwartz

Posted On 13 Dec 2019
, By
0

Free Hepatitis A vaccinations are available Jan. 22, Jan. 24 in W’burg

Posted On 16 Jan 2019
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal