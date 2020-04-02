Judicial center, circuit clerk’s office closed to the public through May 1











The Kentucky Supreme Court has ordered all judicial centers and circuit court clerk’s offices across the commonwealth to be closed to the public through May 1.

Clerk’s office’s will still be open and may be reached by phone to answer questions.

Proceedings such as arraignments will be held remotely.

In addition, the orders contain a moratorium on eviction filings. Such filings will not be accepted at the clerk’s office until 30 days after the supreme court’s order expires.

“I appreciate the hard work and determination of the public, the legal community and court personnel who are quickly adapting to these changes,” Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton, Jr., said. “As difficult as these restrictions may be, the Judicial Branch must do its part to practice stringent social distancing while providing essential, constitutionally mandated services. The health and safety of all of us depend on it.

More information concerning Kentucky Courts during the COVID–19 pandemic may be found online at https://kycourts.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.