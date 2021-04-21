Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Judge to defendant, ‘You guys are like gasoline and fire’

Posted On 21 Apr 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

A Williamsburg man accused of hitting his brother in the head with a jack handle during a fight had his bond amended to a surety bond, but the judge ordered him to have no contact with the victim.

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

W’burg man charged with first-degree assault

Posted On 16 Apr 2021
, By
0

Corbin man charged with attempted kidnaping, human trafficking set for preliminary hearing Monday morning

Posted On 09 Apr 2021
, By
0

‘I didn’t kill nobody,’ suspect tells judge

Posted On 10 Feb 2021
, By
0

Trio of men arrested for robbery, felony assault

Posted On 20 Jan 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal