Previous Story
Judge to defendant, ‘You guys are like gasoline and fire’
Posted On 21 Apr 2021
Comment: 0
A Williamsburg man accused of hitting his brother in the head with a jack handle during a fight had his bond amended to a surety bond, but the judge ordered him to have no contact with the victim.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us