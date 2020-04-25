Judge sends DUI manslaughter case onto grand jury











Whitley District Judge Fred White found probable cause Monday morning and ordered that a vehicular manslaughter charge against a Williamsburg woman be forwarded to the Whitley Grand Jury after a preliminary hearing held via video conferencing, according to the Whitley Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Jessica L. McKiddy, 28, is facing charges of second-degree manslaughter and driving while under the influence of intoxicants in connection the April 6 death of Teddy Walters, 49, of Williamsburg, who died after being struck by a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV.

During Monday’s video hearing, Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling called only one witness, Whitley County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jonas Saunders.

Saunders said previously that according to witnesses, Walters had been out in his yard when his dog got out and he went out into the road to catch it.

The road in that area is straight after coming off of a curve.

“There was no indication of any kind of braking by the driver,” Saunders stated previously.

Saunders wrote in the arrest citation that McKiddy failed multiple field sobriety tests conducted by Williamsburg Police Lt. Brandon White, who is a certified drug recognition expert.

“(McKiddy) was determined to be under the influence of marijuana,” Saunders wrote in the arrest citation. “If not under the influence (McKiddy) could have avoided fatally striking male walking.”

After White ruled Monday that there was probable cause to send the case onto the grand jury for consideration, defense attorney Gene Siler III requested a reduction in his client’s $100,000 cash bond.

White agreed to lower it to a $25,000 fully secured bond, according to the clerk’s office.

This means that McKiddy could be released from jail after posting $25,000 cash, $50,000 worth of property or a combination of the two.

According to the Whitley County Detention Center’s website, McKiddy was released on bond about 1:43 p.m. Tuesday.

Under Kentucky law, second-degree manslaughter is a Class ‘C’ felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of five to ten years.