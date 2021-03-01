Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Judge orders cell phone to be analyzed in triple homicide case

Posted On 01 Mar 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , ,

Judge Dan Ballou sustained an order Monday requiring prosecutors to turn over a victim’s cell phone, which is in the possession of Corbin Police Department, to be analyzed in a three-count murder case.

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Paul Brock capital murder trial delayed

Posted On 29 Jul 2020
, By
0

Courtney Taylor triple murder sentencing hearing delayed until judicial center opens again

Posted On 06 May 2020
, By
0

Jurors will be allowed to hear murder suspect’s two-hour statement to police

Posted On 22 Jan 2020
, By
0

Dec. 1 trial set in Paul Brock triple homicide case

Posted On 08 Jan 2020
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal