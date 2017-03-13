By Mark White

A Williamsburg woman, who is charged with murder and other offenses in connection with a July traffic crash that claimed the life of a Canadatown woman, got her bond conditions loosened slightly Monday.

During a court hearing Monday afternoon, Whitley Circuit Judge Dan Ballou granted a request for Sonia Askins to no longer have to wear an ankle-monitoring device as part of her bond conditions.

Askins will still be required to remain on home incarceration and is still under monitored conditional release conditions, which often includes things like random drug testing.

Askins, 47, is charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, tampering with physical evidence, fourth-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment in connection with the case.

Last month Ballou allowed Askins’ attorney, Paul Croley, to withdraw as her lawyer.

Ballou scheduled a March 14 hearing for Askins to see if she has obtained new legal counsel by then.

So far no trial date has been scheduled in the case.

On July 25, Askins was allegedly driving a 2004 Suzuki Forenza south on Ky. 895 when she crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck Teresa and Joshua Bennett of Williamsburg, who were walking south in the northbound lane.

Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley pronounced Teresa Bennett dead at the scene. Joshua Bennett was taken by ambulance to Baptist Health Corbin where he was treated and released.

After the crash, Askins left the scene of the accident without rendering aid, but later returned.

Askins allegedly told police that after she struck the pedestrians she drove beside them and asked if they were OK.

When a detective asked her why she left the scene, she responded that she was in shock, her arrest citation stated.

Askins boyfriend reportedly told her to return to the accident scene.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Delzie Kelly, who investigated the crash, testified during an August preliminary hearing that Askins admitted to having a shot of moonshine and taking Oxycodone earlier in the day before the crash.

Witnesses reportedly watched Askins cross the centerline and strike the couple, Kelly wrote on the arrest citation.

Askins is free on a $150,000 property bond.