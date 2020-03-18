Judge-Executive declares state of emergency in Whitley County











Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White, Jr. signed an order Friday declaring a state of emergency in the county.

While the measure does grant White, as the local chief executive officer, a number of additional powers as such as the power to establish curfews, to prohibit or limit the sale or consumption of goods, and to seize, take or condemn property, White said the sole purpose of the declaration was to make federal and state resources available to first responders, medical personnel and the hospital.

Specifically, White said it will permit officials to request triage tents should the number of coronavirus cases overwhelm Baptist Health Corbin’s capacity.

“It would only be in the event there was dire need,” White said.

“I’m not taking any action on any increased authority at this point,” he said.

White took similar action following the heavy flooding across the area in February.

As of Tuesday, 25 people across Kentucky have been diagnosed with the coronavirus with one fatality.

The cases are in Jefferson, Fayette, Bourbon, Harrison, Nelson, Clark and Montgomery Counties.