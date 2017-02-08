Judge denies change of venue motion in Childress murder case
By Mark White
A Whitley Circuit Judge has overruled a motion at least for the time being to move a well-publicized murder trial to McCreary County or in the alternative to have the jury sequestered during the trial.“We have to at least try to get a jury” seated in Whitley County, Judge Dan Ballou said in response to the motion Monday afternoon in the case of Adam David Childress.Mark White
