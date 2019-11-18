









Juanita “Zona” Helton, 71, of Corbin, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Baptist Hospital in Lexington. Her daughter, Dana Bolton, of Corbin, is among her survivors.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, November 21, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Earl Tye officiating. Burial will be in the Smith Cemetery at Faber. Visitation will be 6:00-9:00 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.