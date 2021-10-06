









Juanita Sue Taylor Owens, born February 9, 1937, on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the age of 84 years and seven months went home to be with the Lord. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Owens; her father, Matt Henry Taylor; her mother, Nell Taylor; her sister, Geneice Ann Thomas; her brother, Bill Henry Taylor; and niece, Jamie Suzette Webb.

She is survived by her sister, Sarah Janell Taylor; and her sister-in-law, Donna Taylor; her nieces, Melissa Ann Thomas, and Gretchen Leigh Thomas; nephew, Billy Matt Taylor; special great-nephews, Zachary Shane Davis, Gabriel Webb; and extra special great-nieces, Brittany Davis Duncan, Jamie Webb Murray and Destiny Creekmore Osborn along with their spouses; and more great-great-nieces, Emma, Kabella, KaeBree, Montgomery, Raelynn, Tiffany, Trinity and Victoria.

Juanita loved being a child of God and was a member of the Mountain Assembly Church of God for many years and daily enjoyed and supported her SBN family. For many years now she has longed to go to her heavenly home to be with the Lord and all her loved ones gone before her. She was a prayer warrior, and she will be sorely missed but never forgotten.

She was laid to rest beside her husband in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community). Graveside service was Sunday, October 3, with Rev. Junior Dople and Rev. Randy Bargo officiating.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.