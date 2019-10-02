









Juanita Osborne Longworth, 67, passed away Tuesday morning, September 24, 2019 at Tennova Medical Center in La Follette, Tennessee.

She was born on March 23, 1952 to the late Okle Osborne and Edith (Terry) Osborne in the Roses Creek Community of Campbell County, TN.

Her paternal grandparents were the late William Osborne and Rosie (Willis) Osborne.

Her maternal grandparents were the late Gilbert Terry and Ann (Gibson) Terry.

In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Longworth; five brothers, Melvin Ray Osborne, Irvin Osborne, Clyde Osborne, Harold Osborne, and Wade Osborne.

She is survived by three sons, Paul Osborne, and wife, Tammy, of White Oak, TN, Jason Osborne, of Roses Creek, TN, and Louie Vaughn, and wife, Melinda, of Elk Valley, TN; daughter, Gloria Morris, and husband, Thomas, of Roses Creek, TN; grandchildren, Kayla Huddleston, Kristin Osborne, William Long, Samantha Long, Jordan Osborne, Kyler Osborne, Hagon Bowlin, Thomas Morris, Luke Morris, Holly Morris, Brittany Vaughn, and Logan Vaughn; six great-grandchildren; sister, Wanda Taylor, and husband, Danny, of Roses Creek, TN.

The funeral was held Friday, September 27 at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ray Woods officiating.

The burial was held Saturday, September 28, at the Casey Cemetery in the Roses Creek Community of Campbell County, TN.

Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of all arrangements.