











Juanita “June” Smith, 87, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019, at Christian Health Center in Corbin.

Born January 31, 1932, at Indian Creek in Barbourville, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Mimi Collinsworth.

She was a member of Chapel Grove Church at Woodbine.

In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Smith; a son, Eddie Collinsworth; three brothers: HaroldDean, Jerry, and Joe Collinsworth; sister-in-law, Sue Collinsworth; and nephew, Stephen Dean Collinsworth.

She is survived by two sisters-in-law: Lucy Collinsworth and Wanda Collinsworth; and five nieces: Karen, Kay, Brenda, Linda, and Tammy.

Funeral services were held Saturday, February 23, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Daniel Terrell officiating.

Burial followed in Campbell Cemetery with friends and neighbors serving as pallbearers.

Hart Funeral Home located at 1011 Master Street in Corbin was in charge of the arrangements.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.