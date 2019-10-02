









Joyce Tompkins, 49, of Louisville, Kentucky departed this life on Thursday, September 26, 2019 in Louisville, KY due to an accident.

She was born on January 18, 1970 in Mansfield, Ohio to the late Franklin Broyles and Laura Brock.

In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her niece, Pauline Kramer and nephews, Aaron Keasler and Eric Stopford Jr.

She is survived by her parents, Laura Toomey and her husband Kevin of Williamsburg; three daughters, Laura Parsons of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, April Oliver of Bardstown, Kentucky and Eva Parsons of Kannapolis, North Carolina; grandchildren, Christian, Roman, Cameron, Caleb and Preston; three brothers, Franklin Broyles III of Williamsburg, Charles Broyles (Terrie) of Kansas City, Missouri; and Shaun Toomey (Kim Rice) of Whitley City; two sisters, Dorothy Baker (David) of Williamsburg and Melissa White (David) of California; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, October 1, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerome Perkins and Rev. Mark Brown officiating.

Following the service she was laid to rest in the Browns Creek Church of Christ Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.