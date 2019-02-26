











Joyce Teeters, 79, of Gail Hart Road, Rockholds, departed this life on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Baptist Health in Corbin.

She was born on March 2, 1939 in Williamsburg, to the late James Ray Lambdin and Audrey (Lawson) Lambdin.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Carter Teeters; brother, Bobby Joe Lambdin; and a grandchild.

She is survived by two children, James McKiddy (Patricia Ann) of Williamsburg and Rhonda Smith of Rockholds; four grandchildren, Renea Burk, Billy Burk, Corey Burk, and Randy Smith; three step-grandchildren, Lisa Bell, Sherry Ellison, and Kim Nantz; brothers and sisters, Wendell Lambdin (Jackie) of Ohio, Bill Lambdin of Corbin, Tommy Lambdin of Lexington, Betty Teeters of Cincinnati, Imogene Curry of Cincinnati, Delores Lohr (Emil) of Newport, and Linda Bailey of South Carolina; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, February 26, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Rose officiating.

She was laid to rest in the Lambdin Cemetery on Goldens Creek.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.