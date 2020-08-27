









Joyce Marie Croley Charles went home to be with the Lord on August 23, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was 84 years, 11 months, and 17 days old.

She was born on September 6, 1935 to Ben and Mossie Croley in Williamsburg, Ky. She was raised by special Aunt Lizzie and Uncle John Reece.

She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Ewing Charles; and daughter Sandra (Dale) Tester of Dayton, OH. She is also survived by her brother, Billy Croley; sisters, Maxine Bundy and Mildred Croley all of Williamsburg, KY; a special cousin, Roy Croley of Corbin, KY; along with several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lizzie and John Reece; brothers, George Croley, John Croley, and Jake Croley; sisters, Ivy Croley, Lois Wilson, and Thelma Hammons.

Joyce gave her heart to the Lord for salvation when she was thirteen years old. She attended Blessed Hope Baptist Church in Kettering, Oh where Brother H.C. O’Bryant is the Pastor.

Joyce went to Chicago, IL, for work with her sisters, Mildred and Lois, in 1956. She met her husband Ewing there, they married and moved to Dayton, OH where they made their residence.

Joyce loved to attend church and sing. She enjoyed spending time with her family most of all. Shopping, traveling, gardening, and feeding and watching birds in her back yard were some of her favorite things to do.

As her sister Mildred always said, “Joyce is a star!” She will be missed by all.

Burial will be at Highland Park Cemetery Croley Addition in Williamsburg, KY.

Visitation will be at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, August 28, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with services following at 1:00 P.M.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.