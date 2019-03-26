











Joyce K. Jones, 91, of London, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Diversicare of Claiborne County in New Tazewell, TN.

She was born on December 23, 1927 in Louellen, KY to the late Roy and Aletha (Robbins) Karst.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Roy Karst, Jr., Kenneth Karst, and Edward Karst.

She is survived by her son, Thomas Jeff Jones, and wife, Kathy, and a grandson, Kevin Jones, all of London; sister, Shirley Karst, of Kingsport, TN and a host of friends and other relatives to mourn her passing.

The graveside funeral service and burial was held Saturday, March 23 at the Leachland Cemetery in the Roses Creek Community of Campbell County with the Rev. Cecil Johnson officiating.

Cox & Son Funeral of Jellico was in charge of all arrangements.