











Joyce Goodin Powers, 86 years, 4 months, and 17 days of Williamsburg, departed this life to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 20th, 2019 at 12:47 a.m. She passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her devoted family.

Joyce was a 72-year member of Main Street Baptist Church and a retired employee of Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Joyce treated everyone with kindness and respect and loved everyone like family. She always made sure no one left her home without enjoying a home-cooked meal and a one-of-a-kind hug. She was a very special and loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, relative, and friend who will be missed by everyone who loved and knew her.

Joyce, born on November 3rd, 1932 in Williamsburg, was the daughter of the late Oscar and Clara Brooks Goodin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Clara Goodin, husband, Pairon Powers, brothers, James and H. T. Goodin, sister, Euna Marlene Stephens, and granddaughter, Deborah Randles-Childress.

She is survived by her adoring and devoted children, James A. Powers and wife Beckie, Marlene Sharp and husband Troy, Roger Powers and wife Linda, Steve Powers and wife Sheila, Carlton Powers and Ennie Mahan, and Jonathan Powers and wife Diane; one sister, Wilma Reynolds, all of Williamsburg; one special nephew, Billy Stephens and wife Jennifer; two sisters-in-law, Daphne Goodin of Corbin, and Georgia Powers of Williamsburg; grandchildren Marjorie Cecil (Steven), Jennifer Mays (James), Brenda Caddell (Jason), Jamie Solis (Junior), Matthew Powers (Nevelyn), Ciera Swords (Eric), Leah Powers, Leslie Croley (Tim), David Powers (Brittany Sawyers), Jason Powers (Kandice), Chris Powers (Sylvia), Chase Powers, Joshua Powers (Shonda), Hope Wright (Alva), and Monica Nighbert (Brad); 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; along with a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and close friends who mourn her passing.

The funeral services were conducted Sunday March 24th, at Main Street Baptist Church in Williamsburg, with Dr. Jerry Lowrie and Rev. Bill Wright officiating.

Interment followed in the Whitley Memorial Gardens in Williamsburg, Ky.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.