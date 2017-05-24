By Teresa Brooks

Joyce “Diane” Minton, 68, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2017 at Baptist Health Corbin.

Born in Nashville, TN, Diane was the daughter of the late Charles and Ruth Jarrell Carter. She was also preceded in death by her husband William Steve Minton.

She is survived by three sons: Charles Carter (Patti), Steve Minton (Stephani), and Brian Minton (Kara); and grandchildren: Josh Carter, Morgan Carter, Sarah Minton, Seth Minton, Zoey Williams, Eli Williams, Olivia Williams, C.J. Minton, and Abby Minton.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. (Central Time) on Thursday, May 25, at the Roselawn Cemetery in Murfreesboro, TN.

Arrangements are by Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home where messages may be written at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.