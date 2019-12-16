









Joyce Ann Sands Mendez, age 47, of Berea, Kentucky and formerly of Williamsburg, departed this life on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the Kindred Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. She was born on October 13, 1972, in Indianapolis to the late James Henry and Grace Mae (Lee) Sands. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Brenda Sands and a nephew, Danny Wayne Sands.

She is survived by her husband, Juan Mendez of Berea; sixteen children, Anjelina Bedolla of Mexico, Mayta Bedolla of Minnestota, Heather Bedolla of New Jersey, Jose Perez Sands of Williamsburg, Joanne Lopez Sands of Williamsburg, Jesus Bedolla Sands of Williamsburg, Gloria Bedolla Sands of Williamsburg, Darlene Junita Domingo of Louisville, Carlos JR Sands of Lexington, William Carlos Sands of Williamsburg, Luis Carlos Sands of Williamsburg, Marbi Carlos Sands of Williamsburg, Jessica Marie Sands of Richmond, Virginia, Mary Ann Sands of Berea, Marie Celestina of Williamsburg and Isabella Grace Sands of Williamsburg; several grandchildren; five brothers, Billy Sands of Williamsburg, Earl Sands of Knoxville, Larry Sands of Williamsburg, Tommy Sands of Louisville and Leroy Sands of Williamsburg; seven sisters, Cathy Carney of Knoxville, Linda Miller of Knoxville, Betty Siler of Knoxville, Wanda Fay Sands of Williamsburg, Barbara Partain of Corbin, Debbie Sands of Williamsburg and Lisa Martinez of Williamsburg; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Tuesday, December 17, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 17, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Greg Argo officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Thomas Cemetery.

