









Joy Lou Napier Brewer, of Corbin, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rondal Brewer and by her parents, Sylvan Napier and Mamie Clark Napier.

Joy is survived by her son, Andrew Brewer and by her sisters, Madge Haynes, Virginia Sasser, and Esther Locke.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Randall Lee officiating

Burial to follow in the Hart Cemetery in Corbin.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, October 4th at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral

Home, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.