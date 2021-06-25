Journey to Miss Kentucky ends at top 12











Two local ladies made it to the top 12 at the Miss Kentucky Pageant over the weekend, but their journey to Miss Kentucky ended just short of the title when Morgan Moses and Makenna Thibodeaux were not announced as members of the top eight at the pageant’s finals on Saturday.

Five local ladies competed in the four-day event beginning with candidate interviews on Wednesday.

Local candidates included: Miss Heart of Central Kentucky Lauren Bohl, a graduate of Barbourville High School; Miss NIBROC Katelynn Johnson, a graduate of Whitley County High School; Miss Pride of the Commonwealth Morgan Moses, a graduated of Williamsburg High School; Miss University of Louisville Makenna Thibodeaux, a graduate of Corbin High School; and Miss My Old Kentucky Home Brooke Way, a graduate of Corbin High School.

The ladies began competing on stage Thursday evening with the first of three preliminary competitions before heading into the finals Saturday evening.

During Saturday’s finals competition, the top 12 candidates were announced to narrow down the competition. Both Moses and Thibodeaux went on to compete in on-stage interview question and talent.

During the interview portion, Moses was asked about whether police reform is needed. She responded, “I believe it is an understatement to say that police reform is needed. It is actually overdue. Here in Louisville, we saw the greatest example of it just last year with the Brianna Taylor case and then George Floyd. It is important that we not only educate the public, but educate our police officers so they understand that we all have inherent bias in us. We have a dark history here in our country and it is time to address it and that starts with education.”

Thibodeaux was asked about whether athletes should be able to compete based on their gender identity. She answered by stating, “Scientifically, we should look at the data and run their blood and see what levels of testosterone are in their body. If that is equal to everything everyone else that is competing, yes. But, I want people to feel welcome. I want people to feel really, really welcome. As a future dentist, I want every single person of color, every gender not matter what you identify with, to be relatable and to be welcome in my office. That is where good healthcare starts, and that is what I want to do as Miss Kentucky.”

For talents, Moses performed a Vocal & Guitar rendition of “I Wanna Be A Cowboy’s Sweetheart,” and Thibodeaux performed a science demonstration of a Cryogenic Reaction.

Following the talent portion of the competition, the top eight candidates were announced. Neither Moses nor Thibodeaux were selected to move on, and eventually Haley Wheeler took home the crown as the 2021 Miss Kentucky. Wheeler was competing as Miss Bowling Green.