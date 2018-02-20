











Joshua M. Osborne, 39, of LaFollette, TN, passed away Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare – Physicians Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN.

He was born on July 14, 1978 to the late Michael Osborne and Cathy (Walker) Blankenship in Corbin.

He attended the West Walden Street Church of God in La Follette, TN.

He was a beloved dad who cared deeply for his family. He was a long time devoted fan of the group Mötley Crüe.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Dave and Clara Osborne; maternal grandparents, Russell and Mickey (Bryant) Walker.

He is survived by his wife, Vanessa (Cowans) Osborne of LaFollette, TN; children, Tyler Smith, of Corbin, Kaitlyn Osborne, Bethany Osborne, Logan Osborne, and Kylee Osborne, all of LaFollette, TN; grandsons, Brentley Smith, of Corbin, and Andy, of LaFollette, TN; mother and step-father, Cathy and Gary Blankenship, of Orangeburg, SC; brothers, Scotty Osborne, of Orangeburg, SC and Gary Blankenship, Jr., of Columbia, SC; sisters, Jody Bunch, of Williamsburg, and Tara Baird, of Eagan, TN; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Barbara Cowans, of LaFollette, TN; several aunts and uncles; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends and other relatives to mourn his passing.

The funeral was held Saturday evening, February 17, at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jasper Walden, Rev. J. J. Walden and Rev. Charlie Walker officiating.

Burial was held on Sunday, February 18, in the Douglas Cemetery in the Oswego Community of Campbell County, TN with the Rev. Charlie Walker officiating.

Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of all arrangements.