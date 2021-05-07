









Joshua Edward Morris, age 30, of Hyden Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Monday, May 3, 2021 at his home. Joshua was born on March 17, 1989 in Jellico, Tennessee to the late Jessie and Henrietta (Bray) Morris.

He is survived by his son, Mason Morris of London, Kentucky; three sisters, Jackie Irvin of South Carolina, Edna Jones (Scott) of Williamsburg and Jessie Bharadhwajhan (Sreekanth) of Williamsburg; four brothers, Condy Irvin of Williamsburg, Arnold “Arnie” Irvin (Bonney) of Gainesville, Georgia, Tommy Irvin of Williamsburg and Brian Irvin (Mary Faith) of Williamsburg; half-brother, William Mouser (Tiffany) of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, May 10, at Croley Funeral Home.

He will be laid to rest following a graveside service at 12:00 P.M. on Monday, May 10, at the Bray Family Cemetery in Williamsburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.