By Teresa Brooks

Joshua Antonio Hipolito, 16, of Tim Stephens Road, Revelo, departed this life on Monday, June 26, 2017 in Corbin.

He was born on October 25, 2001 in Lexington. He was a student at McCreary County High School.

He is survived by his parents, Melinda Johnson of Revelo and Jamie Hipolito of Lexington; his brothers and sisters,, Travis Johnson of Somerset, Karianne Johnson Rivera of Ecuador, James Johnson of Richmond, Iris Emili Hipolito of Lexington, Jeremiah Johnson of Revelo, Daniel Johnson of Revelo and Jamie Hipolito Jr. of Lexington; grandmother, Carrie Johnson of Eubank; grandfather, Curtis Johnson of Lancaster; grandmother, Alberta Ceraplo; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

A celebration of his life was held Thursday, June 29, at the Eubank Park on Highway 1124 in Eubank.

