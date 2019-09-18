Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Josh Tyree awarded Kentucky Long Rifle in raffle from Whitley/McCreary F.O.P. at Old Fashioned Days

Posted On 18 Sep 2019
By :
Comment: 0

Josh Tyree won the Kentucky Long Rifle given away September 7, 2019 by the Whitley/McCreary County Fraternal Order of Police (F.O.P.) at the Old Fashioned Days Festival in Williamsburg.

The F.O.P. sold raffle tickets during the festival for the Kentucky Long Rifle.

Josh is originally from Morgantown, Kentucky but has lived in Williamsburg since 2014.

Ralph Lynch presented the weapon to Josh.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal