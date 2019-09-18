Josh Tyree awarded Kentucky Long Rifle in raffle from Whitley/McCreary F.O.P. at Old Fashioned Days











Josh Tyree won the Kentucky Long Rifle given away September 7, 2019 by the Whitley/McCreary County Fraternal Order of Police (F.O.P.) at the Old Fashioned Days Festival in Williamsburg.

The F.O.P. sold raffle tickets during the festival for the Kentucky Long Rifle.

Josh is originally from Morgantown, Kentucky but has lived in Williamsburg since 2014.

Ralph Lynch presented the weapon to Josh.