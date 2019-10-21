









Joseph Robertson, 63, of Corbin, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Continue Care Hospital.

Born in Bluefield, West Virginia, he had worked in machine repairs for the coal mines. He was a member of Central Baptist Church.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Robertson and Ramona Taylor Ball; and brother, Charles Pruitt.

He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Pamela Robertson; children, Joseph P. Robertson (Courtney), Shaun Robertson (Jessica), and Kristin Nantz (Jeff); grandchildren, Kara Bowman, Joseph Benjamin Robertson, Nicholas Robertson, Matthew Joseph Robertson, and Dacey Robertson; siblings, Terry Payne (Jim) and Lisa Hill; and by numerous friends and relatives to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, October 23 at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Chad Fugitt officiating.

The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.

Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.