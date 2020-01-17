









Joseph Paul Adkins, age 44, of London, Kentucky, departed this life on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. He was born on March 5, 1975 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Marie Adkins and a cousin, Scott Howard.

Joe served in the United States Army and was a graduate of Whitley County High School and the University of the Cumberlands. Joe loved his dogs and enjoyed his work with special needs children and taking veterans hunting.

He is survived by two children, Hunner Cole Adkins of Corbin and Landon Chace Adkins of Lexington; parents, Jimmy and June Lawson of London; four brothers, Chris Baker (Carolyn) of Somerset, Daniel Baker (Angela) of Williamsburg, Glenn Adkins (Rachel) of Siler and Brandon Lawson of London; nieces and nephews, Erica Baker, Megan Adkins, Rachel Scott, Devon Baker, Gradin Baker, Gavin Baker and Jackson Lawson; great-nieces, Kaelyn Baker and Myla Withrow; fiancé, Elizabeth Griffith of Gulf Shores, Alabama; aunt, Shirley Fultz (Earnest) of Cincinnati, Ohio; uncle, Butch Partin (Trish) of Cincinnati, Ohio; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be after 5:00 P.M. Monday, January 20, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 21, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Shane Pippin officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Moses Addition of Pleasant View Cemetery. Military graveside honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post #88 of Corbin.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.