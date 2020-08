Joseph “Joey” Ray Middleton, 41, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was the son of Bob and Faye Middleton.

A memorial service will be held at 2 P.M. Tuesday, September 1, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Jeff Sturdivant officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 – 2 P.M. Tuesday the funeral home. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.