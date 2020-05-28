









Joseph Gilmore, age 25, Williamsburg, KY, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He was born August 16, 1994, in Jellico, TN, to Jim and Tanya Richards Gilmore Jr. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jim Gilmore Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Amy Gilmore of Williamsburg, KY; two sons, Elijah Gilmore of Williamsburg, KY, and Oliver Gilmore of Williamsburg, KY; father and mother, Jim and Tanya Gilmore Jr. of Kevil, KY; one sister, Jessica Gilmore of Lexington, KY; one brother, Jimmie Gilmore III (Jessica) of Mayfield, KY; grandmother, Thelma Gilmore of Williamsburg, KY; seven nieces, Audrianna, Audree, Maddie Cakes, Cherish, Allie, Tensley, Alexis; three nephews, Nathaniel, Bentley, and Lincoln; in addition to a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, May 31, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. James McCrickard and Rev. Wayne Jocelyn officiating. Interment will be in Whetstone Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM until the funeral hour on Sunday, May 31, at Ellison Funeral Home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.