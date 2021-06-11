









Joseph Arnold Gosnell, age 32, of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the Lafollette Medical Center. He was born October 12, 1988 in Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Joseph is preceded in death by his brother, T.J. Smith; and grandparents, Ben Gosnell, Bonnie King, and E.J. and Bessie Smith.

He is survived by his daughters, Brooklynn Gosnell and Angelina Gosnell; parents, Tommy and Beverly Smith; brothers, Wesley Smith, Silas Owens and Journey Owens; half-sister, Nakisha Smith; grandmother, Katherine Gosnell; girlfriend, Tosha Farmer; good friend, Danielle Hatmaker; as well as a host of friends & family to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was held Thursday, June 10, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in the Kings Family Cemetery (Roses Creek).

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.